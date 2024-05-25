Community Gathers for Rainbow Lakes Fire Dept. Picnic

Following the Memorial Day Parade, the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department District Two continued its cherished annual tradition by hosting a lively barbecue.
This year’s event saw an impressive turnout, with the dedicated volunteers going above and beyond to create a festive atmosphere.
The weather was perfect, adding to the enjoyment as attendees savored mouthwatering hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, and coleslaw, complemented by refreshing Birch Beer and a variety of adult beverages.
The day was filled with laughter, community spirit, and a shared sense of celebration, making it a memorable occasion for all who attended.
