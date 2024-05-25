Community Gathers for Rainbow Lakes Fire Dept. Picnic

Following the Memorial Day Parade, the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department District Two continued its cherished annual tradition by hosting a lively barbecue.

This year’s event saw an impressive turnout, with the dedicated volunteers going above and beyond to create a festive atmosphere.

The weather was perfect, adding to the enjoyment as attendees savored mouthwatering hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, and coleslaw, complemented by refreshing Birch Beer and a variety of adult beverages.

The day was filled with laughter, community spirit, and a shared sense of celebration, making it a memorable occasion for all who attended.

Attendees enjoyed an abundance of hotdogs at the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department’s annual barbecue, celebrating community and camaraderie.

Attendees enjoyed an abundance of hamburgers and cheeseburgers at the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department’s annual barbecue, celebrating community and camaraderie.



Mark Rabson, the Treasurer, was pouring the mouthwatering Birch Beer.

Frank DeRienzo, President of the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department, with Council Member Judy Hernandez

The two members who made it all happen are the Chefs: Firefighters Bobby Onufrick and Commissioner Pete Deegan. Both volunteers live in the Rainbow Lakes section.