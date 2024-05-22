Parsippany Police Athletic League Partners with A3Digital Media

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) proudly announces its strategic partnership with A3Digital Media, a leading digital marketing agency based in Parsippany. This collaboration aims to enhance community engagement and support local youth programs through innovative digital marketing strategies.

“We are excited to partner with A3Digital Media,” said Thomas Bushnauskas, head of the Parsippany PAL. “Their expertise will help us reach a wider audience and enhance our community programs.”

A3Digital Media will provide comprehensive digital marketing services to promote PAL’s events and initiatives, including content creation, lead generation, and branding.

