Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio Criticized for Favoring Developers Over Residents

Dear Editor:

In a recent article, Parsippany Focus reported that HK Truck Center spent $3.68 million to purchase land between 10 and 30 Fanny Road. The company plans to redevelop the area, which is situated close to several major transportation routes, including the construction of a new state-of-the-art truck repair facility.

As noted in the article, NAH James E Hanson’s Michael Walter stated, “With the limited supply of space for redevelopment in Morris County and the surrounding area, we are thrilled to have helped our client secure fair market value while allowing a tenant to continue their business at the space.”

A limited supply of space for redevelopment in Morris County? Parsippany’s proximity to several major transportation hubs? Fair market value? No need to pay off the developers with 30-year PILOTs?

Does Mayor Barberio know all of this? Not only ignorance, downright laziness, or greed can explain why the Mayor completely ignored his constituents’ best interest while kowtowing to the out-of-town developers and lawyer who represented them.

With less than a year to go before the Republican primary for Mayor, Parsippany residents seem to deserve better than ignorance, laziness, and greed.

Bob Crawford