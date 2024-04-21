Step Back in Time: Parsippany Historical Society’s ‘Ol Time Flea Market Draws Crowds

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society recently hosted an ‘Ol Time Flea Market on April 20th and 21st. The event took place at the Parsippany Museum, located at 320 Baldwin Road. Attendees had the opportunity to browse through a wide array of items, including artwork, dishes (both loose and in sets), glassware, jewelry, silverplate, table linens, books, household items, utensils, toys, CDs, musical instruments, typewriters, and much more.

Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society member Doreen Brennan and President Randy Tortorello

Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society was incorporated on June 8, 1998. Since that time the Society has worked toward the mission of preserving and interpreting the Township’s history and historic structures. The Society works with the Township to open the Township’s historic sites, including the Parsippany Museum, also known as the Bolwsby/DeGelleke House, the Smith/Baldwin House, Old Littleton Schoolhouse and the Forge Pond and Dam property. The Society also sponsors programs that highlight the history of the Township and are held at one of the Townships historic properties.

The Society is a 501(c )(3) non-profit organization.

Robert Peluso was selling many toys and household items.