Thursday, April 18, 2024
Morris County’s K9 Kaboom Takes the Crown in Bark Madness Showdown

Detective Christopher Murarik (currently serving as a Captain in the NJ National Guard), Morris Plains Chief Michael Koroski, K-9 Partner Kaboom, Shannon Rice, and Sheriff Gannon

MORRIS COUNTY — K9 Kaboom, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office 2024 Bark Madness winner received his reward from Sheriff James M. Gannon at Arthur’s Tavern in Morris Plains.   

K9 Kaboom is a male Labrador Retriever Mix, born on January 2, 2017. He was adopted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office after his third surrender to the Parsippany Animal Shelter. He is a certified explosives detection canine and a certified search and rescue canine. K9 Kaboom is trained to locate numerous explosive odors and search for missing people.   

In an incredible run through this year’s bracket, K9 Kaboom beat the number one seed and gallantly advanced to the finals.

This true underdog has prevailed to become the regal champion of the people. 

Kaboom’s achievement was capped by lunch with the Sheriff and his handler Det. Christopher Murarik, was able to attend despite being on active orders with the New Jersey National Guard. 

Fame and notoriety seem to come easy to this champion as K9 Kaboom sat patiently and minded his manners during the steak lunch. Special thanks to Arthur’s Tavern for hosting this celebratory event and donating the reward. 

The restaurant was closed at the time of the event, and all health and sanitary conditions were addressed by their staff.  

