Employers Association of New Jersey Welcomes Christine Myers as New President

MORRIS COUNTY — Employers Association of New Jersey (EANJ) proudly announces the appointment of Christine Myers as its new President, effective March 11, 2024. With a distinguished background in public service, corporate leadership, and community engagement, Myers brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic vision to her role as the fourth president in EANJ’s 108-year history and its first woman president.

Myers’ remarkable career spans various sectors, showcasing her commitment to excellence and innovation. An experienced corporate executive, successful small business owner, presidential appointee, non-profit board member, and elected official, Myers’ extensive experience and proven track record make her an invaluable asset to EANJ and its members.

“The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Christine Myers as the leader of EANJ,” said Richard Balka, Chair of the EANJ Board. “With a deep understanding of the needs of New Jersey employers, she resonates with our core mission to help all New Jersey employers to strengthen the relationship between employer and employees while navigating the ever-changing legal and compliance landscape.”

Currently serving as Commissioner Director for 2024 on the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, Myers has spearheaded the implementation of a County Strategic Plan and debt reserve policy, ensuring the long-term prosperity of Morris County. The Board of County Commissioners, with broad powers granted by the state legislature, regulates county property, finances, and affairs.

In 2017, Myers was appointed Regional Advocate at the Office of Advocacy, U.S. Small Business Administration, where she addressed regulatory challenges faced by thousands of business owners, earning widespread recognition for her dedication to the success of small businesses.

Myers’ corporate career began at AT&T, managing critical technology and communication programs for entities such as the U.S. Dept. of State, the White House, and U.S. presidential candidates. She later held executive positions at Lucent Technologies, Avaya and Siemens Enterprise Networks, designing and leading global alliance organizations and delivering innovative solutions for public and private sector clients.

As the co-founder of Madison Park Foods, an award-winning seasoning and spice rub manufacturer, Myers has demonstrated entrepreneurial acumen and a commitment to quality.

“We are thrilled that Christine Myers has agreed to lead us into our next chapter,” said Doreen Anthony, head of the search committee and EANJ board member. “We were fortunate to have found her thanks to the efforts of DCM Associates. DCM presented us with several excellent candidates and guided us through each step of the process. We could not be happier with the outcome”.

In her new role as President of the Employers Association of New Jersey, Myers is committed to advancing the mission of EANJ, driving innovation and growth, and fostering collaboration among members.

“New Jersey’s prosperity hinges on our employers’ success. EANJ provides crucial resources, training, and guidance necessary for employers to thrive in today’s business climate,” said Myers. “EANJ’s commitment to providing individual guidance to their members is truly amazing. I am excited and honored to lead EANJ and collaborate with the talented staff and dedicated board to expand and extend services to even more employers in New Jersey.”

Employers Association of New Jersey is a non-profit trade association dedicated to helping employers make sound and responsible employment decisions through education, informed discussion, training, and access to benefits plans. With a 108-year history, EANJ continues to drive innovation and growth while fostering collaboration among its members. For more information click here.