Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting Scheduled for April 16

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, April 16, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will occur in the Council Chambers at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard within the Parsippany Municipal Building.

Formal action may or may not be taken.

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the Americans with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or a tape recorder to be used for the meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours before the meeting date. Please call (973) 263-4351 to request an auxiliary aid.

Click here for a copy of the agenda.

Click here for the 2024 calendar.

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Matt McGrath

Councilwoman Judy Hernandez