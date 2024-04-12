Saturday, April 13, 2024
Special Town Council Budget Meeting – April 10, 2024

Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Budget Hearing Meeting was held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The 2024 Township of Parsippany–Troy Hills Municipal Budget was introduced to the public at the April 16, 2024, Township Council meeting and will be voted on for adoption after the public hearing at the May 21, 2024, Township Council meeting.

The preliminary $89 million budget for 2024 includes a 2.86 percent increase in the municipal tax rate. With the county and school taxes factored in, this would be a 2.78 percent increase. That represents an increase of $6.00 monthly/$72.00 annually for a home assessed at the township average of $313,513.

Click here to download 2024 User Friendly Budget – DRAFT 

5:30 – 5:45 – 2024 Budget Summary – Administration & Finance

5:45 – 6:30 – Police Department

6:30 – 7:15 – Public Works, Parks and Engineering Departments

7:15 – 8:00 – Planning, Zoning and Building Departments

8:00 – 8:30 – Water Department

8:30 – 9:00 – Sewer Department

9:00 – 9:30 – Knoll Utility

Click here to download the agenda.

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez

