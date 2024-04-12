Memorial Arrangements for Sonia Diaz, Victim of Fatal Accident on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — Sonia Diaz (nee Florian) passed away suddenly on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Parsippany. She was 75.

Born in Santa Marta, Colombia to the late Heriberto Florian and Filadelfa Urango, Sonia immigrated to the United States in 1979, settling in Hudson County. She had lived in West New York, and Florida before returning to New Jersey several years ago to live with her daughters in Bayonne and Parsippany.

A homemaker, Ms. Diaz was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bayonne.

Sonia is survived by her four loving children, Endrina Sullivan and her husband, Mark of Redding, CT, Amabilis Dario Fergusson and his wife, Monica of Panama City, Panama, Ninoska Fergusson and her husband, Marcos Zipitria of Parsippany, and Sonia Brown of Bayonne; seven dear siblings, Saul Florian of Englewood, Jorge Florian of Colombia, Marcial Florian of Venezuela, Lady Florian of Colombia, Ledy Florian of Colombia, Heriberto Florian, Jr. of Colombia, and Ligia Lucia Florian of Colombia; and her eight beloved grandchildren, Endora McNeary, Frankie McNeary, Mina Rakel Perez, Nino Fergusson, Lani Brown, Zachary Brown, Brittany Fergusson, and Junior Fergusson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. Private cremation will follow as per Sonia’s wishes.

Following the visitation, all are welcome to join the family at their home, 540 Vail Road, Parsippany, for food, and refreshments, and to celebrate Sonia’s life.