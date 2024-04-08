Monday, April 8, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Residents Applaud Musella at Packed Town Hall Meeting
Local News

Parsippany Residents Applaud Musella at Packed Town Hall Meeting

Councilman Musella Voiced Commitment to Have Residents' Voices Heard at Town Hall

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
94
More than a hundred Parsippany residents convened at the main branch of the Parsippany Public Library for Musella's Town Hall meeting.

PARSIPPANY — Over a hundred residents from Parsippany gathered at the main branch of the Parsippany Public Library on Saturday, April 6 to interact with Councilman Justin Musella on various local hot-button issues — ranging from overdevelopment in the township to traffic congestion overburdening Lake Parsippany, to a much-needed solution to the arduous, drawn-out permitting process.

Residents actively participated during the extensive interactive question-and-answer session with many in the audience noting the constructive dialogue empowered them and fostered a sense of community involvement among attendees.

Justin Musella

Musella has been holding monthly “office hours” with residents since his election to the Township Council in 2021. Now Musella is offering residents a more expansive platform to express their opinions and grievances in detail and collaborate on potential solutions. The conversational format of Musella’s town hall is in stark contrast to the traditional township council format that only allows residents five minutes of speaking time without any response from or dialogue with township officials. Many times, the five-minute public speaking time at council meetings is arbitrarily shortened by the sitting Council President, as was the case during many controversial township proposals including the highly controversial PILOT projects.

Timothy Berrios

Parsippany Board of Education members were on hand to speak about their ongoing feud with the mayor regarding the impact of the PILOTs on their funding. Board Member Tim Berrios addressed the crowd saying, “Unfortunately the Mayor continues to ignore the Board of Education and has not responded to our many attempts to meet.” Musella emphasized that a collaborative approach to the Board of Education would bring many benefits to the taxpayers of the town as “There are millions of dollars in savings by sharing services and the only people the mayor is hurting by punching down at the Board of Education are the working families of the town.” Musella was also asked for some advice for blue-collar municipal workers on getting a fair contract from Mayor Barberio, to which he quipped “They should hire John Inglesino as their attorney since we all know the magic he can work on the (mayor’s) administration.”

Assemblyman Brian Bergen

Assemblyman Brian Bergen joined Musella’s town hall offering residents additional insight into how state and local governments collaborate on a wide array of matters and how his office’s constituent services help residents navigate around the complex state sub-agencies. 

The meeting ended with residents thanking Musella for caring about residents during a time
when other municipal officials avoided answering tough questions. There were also calls from the audience for Musella to run for mayor which was met by a long, robust applause from the crowd.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
SAX Appoints Rob Owen as the Firm’s First Chief Information Officer and Practice Leader of SAX Technology Advisors 
Next article
Special Meeting: Parsippany’s 2024 Budget
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »