Special Meeting: Parsippany’s 2024 Budget

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township will Review and Discuss the Mayor’s 2024 Budget Recommendations on Tuesday, April 9, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on March 27, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A copy of this notice appeared in The Daily Record on April 1, 2024, and was faxed to The Star-Ledger on March 27, 2024.

5:30 – 5:45 – 2024 Budget Summary – Administration & Finance

5:45 – 6:30 – Police Department

6:30 – 7:15 – Public Works, Parks and Engineering Departments

7:15 – 8:00 – Planning, Zoning and Building Departments

8:00 – 8:30 – Water Department

8:30 – 9:00 – Sewer Department

9:00 – 9:30 – Knoll Utility

Click here to download the agenda.

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Matt McGrath

Councilwoman Judy Hernandez