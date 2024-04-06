Sunday, April 7, 2024
Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Welcomes Newest Member

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Membership Co-Chair, Ginny Scala, new member Alona Reyes, and Membership Co-Chair Janice Carrubba. Photo by Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, March 25, at the General Meeting of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Alona Reyes became the latest member installed by Janice Carrubba, Co-Chair for Membership. So far in 2024, the club has welcomed five new members, with Alona being the latest addition!

Alona is thrilled to be joining the dynamic group of volunteers united in fellowship and service, dedicated to advancing projects that yield positive results in education, culture, and civic betterment within the community. She eagerly anticipates making a meaningful contribution and collaborating with the club members.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 p.m.  If you would like to attend our next General Meeting to find out more about what the club does, call Ginny at (973) 887-0336. Click here to view the website. E-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram.   

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
