Saturday, April 6, 2024
Wipe the Slate Clean: Morris County Bar Association’s Free Expungement Clinic

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Criminal Practice Committee of the Morris County Bar Association is running a free expungement clinic from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Calvary Baptist Church, 10 Martin Luther King Avenue, Morristown.

Volunteer attorneys through the Morris County Bar Association will meet with members of the public who seek to have their records expunged. Assistant Prosecutors will volunteer as well to assist in the legal process. The Morris County Bar Foundation will provide free lunch to members of the public who come to the clinic. Staff from the Sheriff’s Office will provide information on various social service programs.

The Clinic will also provide information about:

  • Free Narcan
  • Substance Use Services
  • Mental Health Services
  • Social Services Benefits
  • Re-Entry Services
