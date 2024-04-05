4.8 Earthquake Hits Local Morris County Area

MORRIS COUNTY — The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 10:23 a.m. had a magnitude of 4.8 and was centered about 7 kilometers, or 4.3 miles, north of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township in Hunterdon County.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said no injuries were reported at the county courthouse. The Morristown structure, which dates to 1827, was being evaluated for damage, he said.

The quake could be felt up and down the East Coast, including wide areas of New Jersey, New York City and Long Island, and parts of Delaware, Maryland and Connecticut. U.S.G.S. figures indicated the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

“Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicenter near Readington in Hunterdon County. We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center. Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on social media.