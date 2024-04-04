Thieves Strike Again: Victory Mart Falls Victim to Burglary

PARSIPPANY — At 4:35 a.m. on April 1, 2024, authorities responded to a reported burglary at the Victory Mart, situated at 1933 Route 46 East. Upon arrival, officers discovered that unidentified individuals had gained entry by smashing the front glass door.

The perpetrators stole lottery scratch-off tickets, and cash registers, and also damaged the lottery machine. Initial investigations revealed that four unknown males arrived in a white 4-door Audi sedan around 12:31 a.m.

Two males initially broke the front door, then returned at 12:33 a.m. to commit the burglary. These same individuals were linked to a burglary at the Village Convenience Store at 12:45 a.m. Parsippany Police Detectives, alongside the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section, arrived to process and investigate the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.