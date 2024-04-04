Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeLocal NewsThieves Strike Again: Victory Mart Falls Victim to Burglary
Local News

Thieves Strike Again: Victory Mart Falls Victim to Burglary

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
81

PARSIPPANY — At 4:35 a.m. on April 1, 2024, authorities responded to a reported burglary at the Victory Mart, situated at 1933 Route 46 East. Upon arrival, officers discovered that unidentified individuals had gained entry by smashing the front glass door.

The perpetrators stole lottery scratch-off tickets, and cash registers, and also damaged the lottery machine. Initial investigations revealed that four unknown males arrived in a white 4-door Audi sedan around 12:31 a.m.

Two males initially broke the front door, then returned at 12:33 a.m. to commit the burglary. These same individuals were linked to a burglary at the Village Convenience Store at 12:45 a.m. Parsippany Police Detectives, alongside the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section, arrived to process and investigate the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Crime Alert: Thieves Smash Their Way into Village Convenience Store
Next article
Residential Burglary Rocks Brook Court: $3,000-$4,000 Worth of Items Stolen
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »