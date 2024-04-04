Crime Alert: Thieves Smash Their Way into Village Convenience Store

PARSIPPANY — On April 1, 2024, at 12:45 a.m., authorities responded to a reported burglary at the Village Convenience Store, located at 109 Route 46 East.



Upon arrival, the store owner informed officers that unidentified individuals had broken in by smashing the front glass door.



The perpetrators stole around 40 to 50 cases of lottery scratch-off tickets, $100 cash from the register, and an electronic payment transaction computer. Initial investigations revealed that four unknown males arrived in a white 4-door Audi sedan with out-of-state plates at approximately 12:43 a.m.



Three males got out of the vehicle, wearing black clothing, face masks, and white gloves, and used a rock to break into the store. The same individuals were identified as the suspects in a burglary at the Victory Mart at 12:31 a.m.



Parsippany Police Detectives, along with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section, were called to process and investigate the scene. The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.