Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSwim Instructor Allegedly Under Influence, Charged with Endangering
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Swim Instructor Allegedly Under Influence, Charged with Endangering

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
948
File photo

MORRIS COUNTY — Police reported that last month, a swim instructor from Denville was charged with endangering another person after allegedly being under the influence while instructing.

On March 25, authorities were called to KimSwims at 424 Route 46 West, where the instructor, identified as Kyle Cooper, 36, Denville, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while teaching young children.

Cooper was released pending a court appearance following an investigation.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Davida Padi Participates in the Study Abroad Program at The University of Scranton
Next article
Crime Alert: Thieves Smash Their Way into Village Convenience Store
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »