Swim Instructor Allegedly Under Influence, Charged with Endangering

MORRIS COUNTY — Police reported that last month, a swim instructor from Denville was charged with endangering another person after allegedly being under the influence while instructing.



On March 25, authorities were called to KimSwims at 424 Route 46 West, where the instructor, identified as Kyle Cooper, 36, Denville, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while teaching young children.



Cooper was released pending a court appearance following an investigation.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.