Parsippany Implements “Report-A-Concern” Module Through GovPilot

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has implemented additional government management software solutions into their municipal offices for 2024 to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot – the Operating System for Local Governments.



In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Morris County, expanded a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.

Government officials from Parsippany-Troy Hills are collaborating with GovPilot to give citizens a direct line of communication with the municipality regarding ways the community can be improved and issues can be addressed using the Report-A-Concern Module.

The municipality’s residents can officially use Report-A-Concern to submit complaints online using the Parsippany-Troy Hills Report-A-Concern Form on the township’s website or via the GovAlert mobile app which is available on the App Store and Google Play. The municipal government officially deployed the feature to its government website with the support of the GovPilot onboarding team.

Commonly reported complaints include code violations and infrastructure issues such as potholes. When a concern is reported via the app or government official, it is forwarded to officials in the relevant department to be documented and addressed.

Mayor James R. Barberio was quoted saying, “I and the employees of Parsippany-Troy Hills have always strived to make ourselves as responsive and accessible to our residents as possible, and to that end, I believe this new, stream-lined GovPilot system will improve how concerns move from the residents to our employees. I think this will provide a quicker resolution and a clear indication to the residents of how that resolution was achieved. We will continue to adapt our procedures as needed to better serve the residents of Parsippany.”

All additional software solutions deployed by Parsippany-Troy Hills in 2024 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.