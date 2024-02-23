Friday, February 23, 2024
New Jersey Law Enforcement Backs “Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine” Event for Special Needs Community

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany – Troy Hills Police Officers, Fire & EMS First Responders, along with the State Police and other Emergency Services personnel attended the Night to Shine at Liquid Church

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey State Police, alongside Public Safety Telecommunications, the Parsippany Police Department, and the Parsippany Firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance squads, actively participated in the “Night to Shine” event held on Thursday, February 8th, and Friday, February 9th, as part of an initiative by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Liquid Church in Parsippany hosted the event to honor individuals with special needs.

The “Night to Shine” event was held on Thursday, February 8th, and Friday, February 9th, as part of an initiative by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Approximately 700 guests attended the event over the two days. First responders lined the red carpet, offering enthusiastic cheers as attendees arrived. The first responders even escorted some guests down the red carpet, creating touching moments and contributing to a memorable evening.

“Night to Shine” provided a distinctive Prom-like experience for many vulnerable citizens of New Jersey, offering them the opportunity to enjoy a night of celebration and recognition in a supportive environment. The event highlighted the community’s dedication to inclusivity and acknowledgment of individuals with special needs, ensuring they experienced a truly unforgettable evening.

Guest Inspects Dove Used by Magician in Trick”

Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine” is an annual event the Tim Tebow Foundation organized that celebrates individuals with special needs. This special evening provides a prom-like experience for guests, offering them a chance to feel valued, celebrated, and loved. With the support of volunteers, donors, and community partners, “Night to Shine” events take place across the globe, creating unforgettable memories for thousands of individuals each year. Through this initiative, Tim Tebow and his foundation aim to spread joy, foster inclusion, and showcase God’s love for all people, regardless of their abilities.

High School Coordinator Kimberly Suchy was giving out glow sticks to the guests
Local resident Ralph Weber was with his guest at Night to Shine
Pastor Keon Carpenter watching the magic show with his guest
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

