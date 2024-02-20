Taj Khokhar Joins Parsippany Kiwanis

PARSIPPANY — Taj Khokhar was one of the newest members to join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Club member Connie Keller sponsored Bernie into the club.

Club President Carol Tiesi said, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today, we’re very pleased to welcome Taj to our club. We welcome Taj to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. It is not religious-based or partisan in any way.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

If you are interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Carol Tiesi. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.