Caught on Camera: Suspect Steals Landscape Lights in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — A homeowner on Stephen Terrace noticed two of his landscape lights were missing from his front lawn.

Upon viewing his video surveillance footage, he observed a male wearing a blue jacket remove the lights. The male suspect took one light on February 7 at 2:17 p.m., and the same male suspect took the second on February 8 at 2:46 p.m.

The homeowner advised the reporting officer that he observed the male park, which appeared to be a mini-van, up the street from the victim’s home and paced back and forth before stealing the light.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.

