Apna Swad Celebrates Anniversary with Community Leaders and Parsippany Chamber of Commerce

By Frank L. Cahill
Apna Swad Marked Its Anniversary with a Special Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Graced by the Presence of Community Leaders

PARSIPPANY — Apna Swad marked its anniversary with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, graced by community leaders and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce members. Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Matt McGrath, Former Council President Loretta Grangani, Vice President Michael dePierro, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, along with members Jigar Shah and Raj Dichpally, attended the event. Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board Member Ildiko Peluso were also present.

During the ceremony, Frank Cahill presented owner Resham Dhanda with a plaque, congratulating Apna Swad on its successful inaugural year of serving the residents of Parsippany.

Apna Swad offers a delectable array of North Indian cuisine, focusing on Punjabi delicacies. Each dish is meticulously prepared, staying true to traditional recipes passed down through generations. Every bite transports diners to the bustling streets of Punjab, from fragrant curries to flavorful tandoori dishes.

Apna Swad is conveniently located at 81 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, inviting patrons to experience the warmth and hospitality of Punjabi cuisine in the heart of Parsippany.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Apna Swad remained steadfast in its commitment to sharing authentic Punjabi flavors with the Parsippany community. Owner Resham Dhanda expressed gratitude, stating, “Now, as we reflect on our journey, we extend an invitation to join us and savor the comforting, homemade-style meals at our restaurant.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
