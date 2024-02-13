Treasury Initiates Mailing of 2023 Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Program Applications

MORRIS COUNTY — The Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation has started mailing applications for the 2023 Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement program. This year’s program has significantly expanded, with the income eligibility limit substantially increasing and residency requirements simplified for new applicants.

The Senior Freeze program aims to reimburse qualifying seniors and disabled residents for rises in property taxes or mobile home park site fees on their principal residences.

Legislation passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Phil Murphy as part of the Governor’s FY23 budget proposal has widened the program’s scope. This includes increasing the income limit to $150,000 (previously $99,735 for 2022) and eliminating the 10-year New Jersey residency requirement.

Applications for the 2023 program must be filed by October 31, 2024.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio stated, “With Senior Freeze, senior and disabled residents can choose to stay in the communities they call home without worrying about annual property tax increases. This program makes it easier for many seniors living on a fixed income to remain close to their families and friends.”

The Senior Freeze program establishes a base year of eligibility and “freezing” property taxes at that level. The difference is refunded annually by the State.

To qualify, taxpayers must meet specific requirements, including being 65 or older by December 31, 2022, owning and living in their home, and meeting income criteria.

Applications will be mailed to eligible taxpayers’ last known addresses. Those who do not receive a booklet by March 15 should contact the New Jersey Division of Taxation’s Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Information Line.

Furthermore, residents can apply online through a direct online filing service introduced by the Treasury in 2023.

Treasurer Muoio encourages residents to explore other property tax relief programs available in New Jersey.