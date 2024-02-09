Friday, February 9, 2024
Parsippany Enacts Parking Ordinance on Littleton Road

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Permanent signs indicating "No Parking" were installed on sections of Littleton Road

PARSIPPANY — As previously reported in Parsippany Focus, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2023:34 during their meeting on Thursday, December 28.

Recently, permanent signs indicating “No Parking” were installed, and the Parsippany Police Department can issue summons.

The ordinance prohibits parking on both sides of Littleton Road, extending from Route 287 to Parsippany Boulevard.

Following a thorough investigation conducted by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the Parsippany Engineering Department, it was determined that parking restrictions on both sides of the street should be enforced at all times.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

