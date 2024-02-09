Parsippany Enacts Parking Ordinance on Littleton Road

PARSIPPANY — As previously reported in Parsippany Focus, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2023:34 during their meeting on Thursday, December 28.

Recently, permanent signs indicating “No Parking” were installed, and the Parsippany Police Department can issue summons.

The ordinance prohibits parking on both sides of Littleton Road, extending from Route 287 to Parsippany Boulevard.

Following a thorough investigation conducted by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the Parsippany Engineering Department, it was determined that parking restrictions on both sides of the street should be enforced at all times.