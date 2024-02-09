Friday, February 9, 2024
Patrick Minutillo Begins Commissioner Role at Morris County CrimeStoppers

By Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Patrick Minutillo and John Sette

MORRIS COUNTY — At the inaugural meeting held on Wednesday, February 7, Patrick Minutillo commenced his service as a Commissioner on the Morris County CrimeStoppers board. “I am deeply grateful and humbled by this opportunity, and I express my heartfelt thanks to Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and CrimeStoppers Chairman John Sette for their unwavering support and confidence in my capacity to fulfill this vital role,” said Minutillo.

Established in 1986, Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers operates as a non-profit organization overseen by a board of commissioners and sustained through contributions from the business and private sectors. Our dedicated volunteer civilians on the board are committed to combatting crime, aiming to enhance safety and security throughout Morris County.

Their mission is to encourage the residents of Morris County to assist law enforcement in solving and reducing crimes within our communities. They provide a simple and anonymous platform for concerned individuals to report information related to criminal activity and offer cash rewards as incentives.

If you have information regarding crimes, criminal activity, or wanted persons (fugitives), don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at (973) COP-CALL (973-267-2255) 1-800-SHERIFF (1-800-743-7433)

The lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

