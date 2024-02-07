Wednesday, February 7, 2024
HomeLocal NewsOpen Your Home to a Lifelong Friend - Host a Foreign Exchange...
Local News

Open Your Home to a Lifelong Friend – Host a Foreign Exchange Student with World Heritage International Student Exchange Program

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
13

MORRIS COUNTY — World Heritage International Student Exchange Program (WH), a Non-Profit, Public Benefit Organization, seeks local families to welcome foreign exchange students into their homes for the upcoming school year. Our students hail from diverse countries such as Italy, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Ukraine, Japan, Australia, and many more. Aged between 15 and 18 years, these students are eager to immerse themselves in American culture, family life, school, sports, and more. They are equally enthusiastic about sharing their culture and language with their host families, creating a mutually enriching experience.

Host families may consist of single parents, couples, or single individuals. Our exchange students come fully equipped with pocket money for personal expenses and comprehensive health, accident, and liability insurance. They are carefully selected based on academic performance and personality traits, ensuring compatibility with their host families. Host families can choose students from various backgrounds, countries, and personal interests.

By opening your home to a foreign exchange student, you welcome a new member into your family and embark on a journey of cultural exchange and lifelong friendship. Join us in creating unforgettable experiences for our students and host families!”

For more information, contact Debra Garbon, World Heritage Program Director, at 1-800-888-9040 or email info@world-heritage.org.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Liquid Church Hosts Two Proms for Special Needs Community to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Night to Shine
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »