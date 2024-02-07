Open Your Home to a Lifelong Friend – Host a Foreign Exchange Student with World Heritage International Student Exchange Program

MORRIS COUNTY — World Heritage International Student Exchange Program (WH), a Non-Profit, Public Benefit Organization, seeks local families to welcome foreign exchange students into their homes for the upcoming school year. Our students hail from diverse countries such as Italy, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Ukraine, Japan, Australia, and many more. Aged between 15 and 18 years, these students are eager to immerse themselves in American culture, family life, school, sports, and more. They are equally enthusiastic about sharing their culture and language with their host families, creating a mutually enriching experience.

Host families may consist of single parents, couples, or single individuals. Our exchange students come fully equipped with pocket money for personal expenses and comprehensive health, accident, and liability insurance. They are carefully selected based on academic performance and personality traits, ensuring compatibility with their host families. Host families can choose students from various backgrounds, countries, and personal interests.

By opening your home to a foreign exchange student, you welcome a new member into your family and embark on a journey of cultural exchange and lifelong friendship. Join us in creating unforgettable experiences for our students and host families!”

For more information, contact Debra Garbon, World Heritage Program Director, at 1-800-888-9040 or email info@world-heritage.org.