Liquid Church Hosts Two Proms for Special Needs Community to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Night to Shine

PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church, a rapidly growing Christian congregation in New Jersey, announces its commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Night To Shine, a special event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. In honor of this milestone, Liquid Church will host two complimentary prom nights for teenagers and adults with special needs on Thursday, February 8th, and Friday, February 9th. Anticipating the participation of 700 special guests and supported by 1,000 volunteers, these evenings promise unforgettable experiences.

Lead pastor and Liquid Church founder Tim Lucas expressed his excitement: “It’s our privilege and passion to serve families with special needs, and we’re eagerly looking forward to welcoming hundreds of teens and adults to Liquid as we celebrate a decade of Night To Shine this February! Night To Shine is a testament to God’s love for individuals with special needs, and we spare no effort in rolling out the red carpet for our esteemed guests. Every attendee is treated as royalty at Night To Shine!”

Night to Shine is a global movement that unites communities simultaneously. At Liquid Church’s prom, attendees can anticipate a grand entrance on the red carpet, luxurious limousine rides, karaoke, delectable dining, pampering beauty treatments, shoe-shining stations, entertaining games, and ample dancing opportunities. Most importantly, each guest will be paired with a dedicated “buddy” to ensure they receive VIP treatment throughout the event.

For further details on Night to Shine hosted by Liquid Church in Parsippany, please click here.