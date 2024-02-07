Wednesday, February 7, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsDignitaries and Community Leaders Gather for Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Business NewsLocal News

Dignitaries and Community Leaders Gather for Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
224
Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, presents owner Mario Ferra with a plaque, marking the official welcome of Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria to Parsippany.

PARSIPPANY — Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria officially celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, February 3.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio enthusiastically cuts the ribbon, marking the grand opening of Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria with pride.

Owner/Chef Mario Ferra’s latest culinary venture, “Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria,” now gracing the heart of Parsippany at 22 Gibraltar Drive within the Powder Mill Plaza Shopping Center (Morris Plains, actually situated in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills).

Capisce Trattoria now occupies the space formerly known as The Village and Il Villagio. Chef Ferra, a seasoned and accomplished restaurateur, brings to Parsippany the same excitement and refined dining experience that garnered acclaim during his over 20-year ownership of Pavinci Italian Grill in Hopatcong.

Owner and Head Chef Mario Ferra alongside Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio.

The ribbon-cutting celebration witnessed the participation of several local figures, including Mayor James Barberio, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, Former Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Former Council Vice President Michael dePierro. Key contributors to the event’s success were present, such as Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, who orchestrated the ceremony, and Economic Development members Scott Donnelly and Raj Dichpally. Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce was well-represented with the presence of President Robert Peluso and Board Member Ildiko Peluso. Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen also graced the occasion, collectively infusing prestige and significance into the memorable event.

Councilman Justin Musella and Former Council President Loretta Gragnani join in celebrating the grand opening of Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria.

Chef Ferra treated those local dignitaries and friends who came out to a phenomenal spread of Italian delights. The offerings were plentiful and delicious. Everything from pizza (did I mention that there is a separate dining area just for the pizzeria section of the restaurant) to antipasto, chicken, eggplant, pasta bolognese, meatballs, arancini, garlic knots, salads, and more.

Chef Ferra treated those local dignitaries and friends who came out to a phenomenal spread of Italian delights.

Capisce is off to a great start with a hospitable host, friendly and efficient staff, and an elegant and updated ambiance.

Ann Marie Ferrara and Sandy Neglia
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting Scheduled for February 6
Next article
Liquid Church Hosts Two Proms for Special Needs Community to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Night to Shine
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »