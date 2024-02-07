Dignitaries and Community Leaders Gather for Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria officially celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, February 3.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio enthusiastically cuts the ribbon, marking the grand opening of Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria with pride.

Owner/Chef Mario Ferra’s latest culinary venture, “Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria,” now gracing the heart of Parsippany at 22 Gibraltar Drive within the Powder Mill Plaza Shopping Center (Morris Plains, actually situated in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills).

Capisce Trattoria now occupies the space formerly known as The Village and Il Villagio. Chef Ferra, a seasoned and accomplished restaurateur, brings to Parsippany the same excitement and refined dining experience that garnered acclaim during his over 20-year ownership of Pavinci Italian Grill in Hopatcong.

Owner and Head Chef Mario Ferra alongside Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio.

The ribbon-cutting celebration witnessed the participation of several local figures, including Mayor James Barberio, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, Former Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Former Council Vice President Michael dePierro. Key contributors to the event’s success were present, such as Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, who orchestrated the ceremony, and Economic Development members Scott Donnelly and Raj Dichpally. Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce was well-represented with the presence of President Robert Peluso and Board Member Ildiko Peluso. Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen also graced the occasion, collectively infusing prestige and significance into the memorable event.

Councilman Justin Musella and Former Council President Loretta Gragnani join in celebrating the grand opening of Capisce Trattoria & Pizzeria.

Chef Ferra treated those local dignitaries and friends who came out to a phenomenal spread of Italian delights. The offerings were plentiful and delicious. Everything from pizza (did I mention that there is a separate dining area just for the pizzeria section of the restaurant) to antipasto, chicken, eggplant, pasta bolognese, meatballs, arancini, garlic knots, salads, and more.

Capisce is off to a great start with a hospitable host, friendly and efficient staff, and an elegant and updated ambiance.