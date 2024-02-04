Former Boonton Councilman Shows Up For Sex With Minor and Gets Arrested

Sunday, February 4, 2024
Mr. Eliott Ruga, 68, Boonton, was arrested and charged with 2C:13-6A (Lure/Entice child by various means) and 2C:24-4A(1) (Endangering the welfare of a child/sexual conduct).

BOONTON — On Sunday, January 21st, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Saddle Brook Police Officer Adam Georgaros received a dispatch call to respond to an incident at Walmart, located within the Saddle Brook Mall at 189 Route 46 West. The call pertained to an alleged case involving child luring.

Upon arrival, the officer met with Mr. Ramy El-Daly, who is the leader of OB Global. OB Global is a vigilante organization on social media, usually on YouTube and Rumble platforms. They use decoys to pose as juveniles and set up sting operations with sexual predators.

According to OB Global, Mr. Elliott Ruga was trying to lure a 15-year-old boy back to his apartment for sexual intercourse. He confessed to hooking up with a 17-year-old before and possessing child pornography.

Mr. Ruga was fingerprinted, photographed at the Saddle Brook Police Headquarters, and released with a Central Judicial Processing Court date.

Mr. Ruga recently served an unexpired term on the Boonton Town Council and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Boonton Historic Preservation Commission.

According to statements to the Saddle Brook Police Department he is employed by the NJ Highlands Coalition, also located in Boonton. The website for NJ Highland Coalition lists Ruga as Policy and Communications Director.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

