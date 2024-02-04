Chop Shop Discovered in Fairfield Business After Police Receive Tip

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department is currently investigating alleged illegal activities at a local business after receiving a tip from the cleaning staff reporting that stolen motor vehicles were being chopped up at the location.

On January 29, 2024, at approximately 2:33 a.m., the police department received information indicating that Veracity Stone Fabricators, located at 23 Daniel Road East, was being used to house and disassemble stolen motor vehicles.

Further information provided by the caller stated that this evidence would be removed before 6:00 a.m. The caller also provided police with photos showing vehicles disassembled at the business. All of the vehicles were Honda CRV’s. They became a popular car to steal following an online video posted that taught techniques on stealing the vehicle.

Fairfield Police Officers immediately responded to the location to investigate and found no one present. It is alleged that what they did find was a stripped-down 2016 blue Honda CRV in the rear parking lot. It was discovered that this vehicle had been reported stolen by New York City police on December 11, 2023. The engine of this vehicle was later found inside of the Veracity business.

While the officers were at this location conducting their preliminary investigation, it was alleged that a suspicious Honda Ridgeline came to the property twice. It was eventually stopped, and its three occupants were detained. It is further alleged that one of the occupants, identified as Hector Ramirez-Alfaro, 29, of Ridgewood, was found in possession of suspected cocaine. He was arrested, charged, and later released.

Further investigation by Fairfield police detectives allegedly resulted in the discovery of a second, chopped-up vehicle which was a 2016 grey Honda CRV inside of the building. This vehicle was also reported stolen to New York City police on January 5, 2024.

Two additional vehicles were found at the scene and impounded as suspicious. One, a chopped-up black Honda CRV, had its VIN number defaced. The other, a black Honda CRV, had its VIN number concealed. Police will be seeking search warrants to obtain information for these two cars.

At this time, the Fairfield Police Department is now trying to determine if this was part of a larger organization.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.