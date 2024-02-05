Tuesday, February 6, 2024
The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms Embarks on Renovation Project

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella was greeted by Vonda Givens who embarked on a tour of the ongoing renovations.

PARSIPPANY — The ongoing transformation of The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, a significant historical and cultural landmark in Parsippany, has been a remarkable journey that began in April 2023. This project’s primary goal is the complete reconstruction of the Annex, which suffered severe damage due to an uprooted tree during the devastating Tropical Storm Isaias. Alongside this critical restoration, the Log House kitchen will undergo a thorough rehabilitation, while both buildings will receive substantial enhancements.

One of the most compelling aspects of this extensive renovation is the collaboration between the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and the NJ Historical Trust to fund the project. This partnership underscores the dedication to preserving the rich history and heritage that The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms represents.

On Saturday morning, February 3rd, Councilman Justin Musella was greeted by Vonda Givens and Barbara Weiskittel, who embarked on a tour of the ongoing renovations. Councilman Musella was recently appointed the Council Liaison to the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms.

During their tour, Musella witnessed firsthand the meticulous work done to bring The Stickley Museum back to its former glory. With their dedication and attention to detail, the restoration team ensures that every facet of the project is carried out with the utmost care and precision.

As the renovations progress steadily, the anticipation for the project’s completion continues to grow. It is expected that the extensive renovations will conclude by late summer. The community eagerly awaits the grand finale of this transformation, which a joyous ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark.

The restoration of The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms is not merely a construction project but a testament to the community’s enduring commitment to preserving its history and cultural heritage. This significant endeavor will undoubtedly ensure that future generations can continue to appreciate and learn from the legacy of the Craftsman movement and the life and work of Gustav Stickley.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
