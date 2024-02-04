Morris County Law Enforcement Night Returns Offering a Unique Interaction Experience for All Ages

MORRIS COUNTY — A lineup of distinguished figures including Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty, Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr, and the 200 Club of Morris County is thrilled to announce the return of Law Enforcement Night to Mennen Arena.

This exciting event is scheduled for Friday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices has gained recognition in Morris County for its numerous initiatives and the valuable information it provides to combat drug and alcohol abuse. The Coalition advocates for introducing children to new activities and promoting substance-free events to boost their self-esteem. Comprising elected officials, law enforcement personnel, educational leaders, and concerned citizens, the Coalition stays current with the latest trends and challenges affecting our children.

Law Enforcement Night brings together officers and police departments from across the state. It offers youngsters a firsthand look at how law enforcement officers positively impact our community. This event has a history of fostering relationships and often opens up career possibilities for teenagers who may not have previously considered such a path. Typically, people only encounter law enforcement officers and first responders on their worst days, but this event provides a unique opportunity to interact with them on a very positive note.

The array of equipment on display at this event never fails to impress, even adults. Attendees can explore the Morris County Hope One Van, examine various ambulances and emergency vehicles, try on riot gear, handle handcuffs, and engage with the law enforcement community in a fun and engaging atmosphere.”