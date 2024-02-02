Saturday, February 3, 2024
Two Suspects Sought in $490 Shoplifting Spree at Homesense

Homesense is located at 56 Waterview Blvd, Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, January 31, at 6:50 p.m., law enforcement personnel were dispatched to Homesense at 56 Waterview Boulevard in response to a reported shoplifting incident.

The Loss Prevention Officer provided details, stating that two Caucasian males dressed in black had entered the store at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, January 25. They were alleged to have shoplifted merchandise valued at around $490 before departing the area.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing. If you possess any pertinent information, please contact the Investigative Division of the Parsippany Department at (973) 263-4300.

Frank L. Cahill
