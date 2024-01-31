Parsippany Teen Joins International Research Olympiad Leadership Team to Inspire Future Scientists

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany teenager Eashan Iyer has earned a spot on the prestigious International Research Olympiad (IRO) leadership team, led by renowned Harvard researcher Rishab Jain, who is recognized as one of TIME’s 25 Most Influential Teens and America’s Top Young Scientist.

The IRO is changing the landscape for students in grades 6-12 seeking research opportunities at local universities and summer programs, equipping them with the necessary skills to make practical contributions. Eashan Iyer, a senior at The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering in Rockaway, and an incoming student at Brown University’s Class of 2028, expressed his excitement about this pioneering competition and the opportunity to lead an international team of high school students.

The 2024 IRO, overseen by the Samyak Science Society, a nonprofit promoting science research and STEM education, aims to become a global science competition. It seeks to foster a passion for research worldwide, with plans for country-based open examinations, semi-finals, and finals to award future gold, silver, and bronze accolades. In the coming years, the IRO plans to conduct examinations on a country-by-country basis, host a camp, and hold finals at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA.

For more information, visit the International Research Olympiad website before the official registration opening in early February.

Eashan Iyer, part of the International Research Olympiad leadership team, manages a group of 10 students to develop the organization’s curriculum and create practice exam materials. He is a senior at The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering with a keen interest in theoretical physics. In December 2022, he published his first research paper titled “Quantization of the ModMax Oscillator” in Physical Review D (PRD), a leading journal in physics. He is currently engaged in computational research in quantum cohomology and will attend Brown University in the fall of 2024 to continue his physics research and applied mathematics. Eashan is also an Eagle Scout and enjoys origami. Learn more about him by clicking here.

About the IRO: The International Research Olympiad is a groundbreaking competition promoting science research skills for students in grades 6-12. Administered by the parent nonprofit organization Samyak Science Society, the IRO aims to inspire the next generation of scientists. For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact iro@samyakscience.com.