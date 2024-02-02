Saturday, February 3, 2024
Shoplifters Flee Ulta Beauty with $400 Worth of Stolen Goods

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Ulta Beauty is located at 46 Waterview Blvd, Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — On January 31, 2024, at 12:24 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers were called to Ulta Beauty at 46 Waterview Boulevard following a report of a recent shoplifting incident.

However, by the time officers arrived, the suspects had already left the vicinity. According to information provided by store employees, three females entered the establishment, allegedly shoplifted products exceeding $400 in value, and then quickly departed the scene.

The investigation into this matter is currently underway, and individuals with any relevant information are urged to contact the Investigative Division of the Parsippany Department at (973) 263-4300.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
