Shoplifters Flee Ulta Beauty with $400 Worth of Stolen Goods

PARSIPPANY — On January 31, 2024, at 12:24 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers were called to Ulta Beauty at 46 Waterview Boulevard following a report of a recent shoplifting incident.

However, by the time officers arrived, the suspects had already left the vicinity. According to information provided by store employees, three females entered the establishment, allegedly shoplifted products exceeding $400 in value, and then quickly departed the scene.

The investigation into this matter is currently underway, and individuals with any relevant information are urged to contact the Investigative Division of the Parsippany Department at (973) 263-4300.