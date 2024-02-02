Three Suspects Flee Stolen BMW After Failed Home Invasion in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, January 29, at 6:46 a.m., law enforcement responded to a residence located on Faber Road regarding an attempted burglary of an occupied home.



The suspects involved had already left the vicinity by the time officers arrived. Upon contacting the occupants, they disclosed that they had been awakened by a knocking sound on a first-floor window. One of the residents noticed that the rear sliding door was slightly ajar and observed two males dressed in dark clothing leaping over a fence. Subsequently, the individuals entered a gray BMW and fled the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that a total of three suspects had exited the stolen BMW, which had been reported as stolen in another jurisdiction earlier in the morning.

The investigation into this incident is actively ongoing, and anyone possessing relevant information is urged to contact the Investigative Division of the Parsippany Department at (973) 263-4300.