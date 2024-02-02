Saturday, February 3, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lake Parsippany
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lake Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
182
File photo

PARSIPPANY — A Lake Parsippany resident visited the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters to report the theft of the catalytic converter from his 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. The victim stated that this incident took place sometime between the evening of Saturday, January 27, and the morning of Saturday, January 28.

The investigation into this matter is currently in progress. Individuals possessing relevant information are urged to contact the Investigative Division of the Parsippany Department at (973) 263-4300.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Officer Jesse Hughes Alertness Results in Capture of Out-of-State Fugitive
Next article
Three Suspects Flee Stolen BMW After Failed Home Invasion in Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.