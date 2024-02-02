Parsippany Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lake Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — A Lake Parsippany resident visited the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters to report the theft of the catalytic converter from his 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. The victim stated that this incident took place sometime between the evening of Saturday, January 27, and the morning of Saturday, January 28.

The investigation into this matter is currently in progress. Individuals possessing relevant information are urged to contact the Investigative Division of the Parsippany Department at (973) 263-4300.