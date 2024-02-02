Saturday, February 3, 2024
Avis Rental Car Scene of Tire and Rim Theft: Paterson Resident in Custody

Frank L. Cahill
Avis Rent a Car is located at 379 Parsippany Road

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, January 26, at 10:00 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers responded to a disturbance call at Avis Rental Car located at 379 Parsippany Road. Upon their arrival, officers engaged with Luis Hidalgo, a 36-year-old male from Paterson, as well as the Avis employees who had reported the incident.

It was established that the callers had witnessed Mr. Hidalgo in the act of stealing tires and rims from rental vehicles.

Subsequently, Mr. Hidalgo was placed under arrest and transported to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters for processing. While at the station, he was charged via a Complaint-Summons with the following offenses:

  1. One count of 4th Degree Theft by unlawful taking
  2. Criminal Trespass, classified as a Disorderly Persons Offense
  3. Manufacture/Possess to use Burglary Tools, also categorized as a Disorderly Person Offense

He was released on his recognizance, pending his scheduled court appearance.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
