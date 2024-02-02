Parsippany Officer Jesse Hughes Alertness Results in Capture of Out-of-State Fugitive

Saturday, February 3, 2024
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — On January 29, 2024, at 9:29 p.m., while conducting a routine patrol, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Jesse Hughes observed a 2018 BMW deviating from its lane.

He initiated a motor vehicle stop in the vicinity of Route 46 East and New Road. During the verification of the driver’s credentials, Officer Hughes received an alert indicating that the driver, identified as Januari Patterson, a 36-year-old female from Missouri City, Texas, had an active warrant issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

This warrant, carrying full extradition, was related to a probation violation. Consequently, officers placed Ms. Patterson under arrest and conveyed her to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters for further processing.

Following processing, she was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, where she awaits an extradition hearing.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing, and individuals possessing pertinent information are encouraged to contact the Investigative Division of the Parsippany Department at (973) 263-4300.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
