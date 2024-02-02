Driver Arrested in Parsippany After Fleeing Police

PARSIPPANY — On January 25, 2024, at 11:18 p.m., during a routine patrol, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers Ryan Taylor and Justin Gosden noticed a 2015 Ford Explorer displaying a license plate that was not registered to the vehicle. The officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, attempting to initiate a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Route 46 West and North Beverwyck Road.

The driver, later identified as Ivin Gregory Bynum, a 35-year-old male from Parsippany, disregarded the stop signal and continued driving. The vehicle proceeded down Route 46 West, and exited onto the Baldwin Road off-ramp, but again failed to stop at a stop sign. It then turned left onto Baldwin Road and re-entered Route 46 West.

Subsequently, the suspect attempted to enter the driveway of 1480 Route 46, known as Troy Hills Gardens. However, he was unable to complete the turn, resulting in a collision with a utility pole retention/support wire, causing it to become vertical and rest on the wire.

The driver quickly exited his vehicle, disregarded the officers’ commands to stop, and fled into the nearby apartment complex. Following a brief investigation, he was located inside his apartment and taken into custody. Mr. Bynum was then transported to the police headquarters for processing, where he was charged with the following offenses:

One count of 3rd Degree Eluding Reckless Driving Failure to Give Proper Signal Driving an Unregistered Vehicle Disregarding a Traffic Control Device Failure to Possess an Insurance Card Failure to Maintain Lane Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

He was subsequently released on his recognizance, pending his scheduled court appearance.



Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.