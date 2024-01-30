Parsippany School District Receives $167,152 in State Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany School District in New Jersey will receive $167,152 in funding from the state. This funding is part of a $75 million allocation by the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) and the New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) to support emergent construction and capital needs in school districts across the state. These funds can be used for various purposes, including emergent or capital maintenance projects, offsetting eligible project or maintenance costs incurred during the current fiscal year, and addressing critical school infrastructure needs.

The funds may be directed towards projects such as:

Site upgrades HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) repairs or replacement Renovations to the building envelope (masonry, roofing, etc.) Safety and security enhancements Building maintenance activities

Governor Phil Murphy emphasized the importance of improving education outcomes and ensuring safe and conducive classroom environments for students. Other Morris County Districts that will also receive funding from this allocation include East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township, Madison, Roxbury, Randolph, Montville, District of the Chathams, Denville, Bulter, and Kinnelon.

The funding aims to support necessary renovations and facility upgrades in school buildings across the state, with a focus on creating safe, secure, and supportive learning environments. The NJDOE website provides additional details on the funding available to local school districts for eligible project costs in this round of funding.