Join the Golden Age Club of Saint Peters for Fun, Friendship, and More

PARSIPPANY — Join the Golden Age Club of Saint Peters Today!

Are you someone who enjoys socializing and good company? If so, we extend a warm invitation to become a member of the Golden Age Club. The club offers a variety of activities, including luncheons, guest speakers, entertaining performances, exciting trips, and plenty of laughter.

Membership Requirements:

Age 60 and above

Resident of Parsippany

A penchant for socializing and connecting with others

Where: The Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

When: The 1st and 3rd Monday of each month.

Time: The gatherings start at 11:30 a.m., but on the next meeting day, February 5, we invite you to join us for coffee and cake at 11:00 a.m.

For any inquiries or to express your interest, please don’t hesitate to contact Doris O’Rourke via email at dior2m@yahoo.com.