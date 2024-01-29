Join the Golden Age Club of Saint Peters for Fun, Friendship, and More

PARSIPPANY — Join the Golden Age Club of Saint Peters Today!
Are you someone who enjoys socializing and good company? If so, we extend a warm invitation to become a member of the Golden Age Club. The club offers a variety of activities, including luncheons, guest speakers, entertaining performances, exciting trips, and plenty of laughter.
Membership Requirements:
- Age 60 and above
- Resident of Parsippany
- A penchant for socializing and connecting with others
Where: The Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.
When: The 1st and 3rd Monday of each month.
Time: The gatherings start at 11:30 a.m., but on the next meeting day, February 5, we invite you to join us for coffee and cake at 11:00 a.m.
For any inquiries or to express your interest, please don’t hesitate to contact Doris O’Rourke via email at dior2m@yahoo.com.