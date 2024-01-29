Monday, January 29, 2024
Saint Ann’s Fish & Chips Dinner – A Delicious Evening of Community and Charity!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Join Saint Ann’s for the 2024 Fish & Chips Dinner on Friday, March 8. This delectable dinner will be catered by Argyles and held at the Parish Center, located at 781 Smith Road in Parsippany.

Here are the details:

•Take-out dinners can be picked up from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

•Sit-down dinners will be served from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

•Advance sale tickets are priced at $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for children.

•Tickets can be obtained after Mass on March 2nd, and 3rd, or at the Church Office.

•Please consider purchasing your tickets in advance, as only a limited number will be available on the day of the event.

The proceeds from this dinner will contribute to our charitable work.

For further information, please don’t hesitate to call us at (973) 884-1986. We look forward to sharing this delightful evening with you.

