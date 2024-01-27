Sunday, January 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Residents Awaken to Shocking Home Invasion and Vehicle Theft
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Residents Awaken to Shocking Home Invasion and Vehicle Theft

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
164
Approximate location on Nicki Court

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, January 23, at 7:27 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers swiftly responded to a reported residential burglary and vehicle theft at a residence located on Nicki Court. The victim reported that an unknown uspects had gained unauthorized entry into their home through a window. Astonishingly, despite the intrusion being captured on CCTV footage at around 5:00 a.m., the occupants were unaware of the suspects’ presence within the house. The unidentified culprits not only entered the residence but also moved one vehicle in the driveway to access and subsequently steal two vehicles: a 2023 BMW IX and a 2019 Audi Q7.

Following the incident, the Parsippany Police Department received updates regarding the stolen vehicles.

At slightly past 9:00 a.m., they were informed that the Newark Police Department had recovered the 2023 BMW IX, which was found unoccupied. Later, around 1:00 p.m., the Newark Police Department provided further information, stating that they had successfully located the stolen 2019 Audi and apprehended two male individuals in connection with the theft. Newark Police Department subsequently levied appropriate charges against the arrested individuals.

The investigation into this incident is actively ongoing, and authorities are seeking any information that may aid in resolving the case. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Jon Bramnick Announces Candidacy for New Jersey Governor, Vows to Restore Balance and Prosperity
Next article
Routine Patrol Leads to Arrest of Trespassing Suspect with Active Warrants
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.