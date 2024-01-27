Parsippany Residents Awaken to Shocking Home Invasion and Vehicle Theft

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, January 23, at 7:27 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers swiftly responded to a reported residential burglary and vehicle theft at a residence located on Nicki Court. The victim reported that an unknown uspects had gained unauthorized entry into their home through a window. Astonishingly, despite the intrusion being captured on CCTV footage at around 5:00 a.m., the occupants were unaware of the suspects’ presence within the house. The unidentified culprits not only entered the residence but also moved one vehicle in the driveway to access and subsequently steal two vehicles: a 2023 BMW IX and a 2019 Audi Q7.

Following the incident, the Parsippany Police Department received updates regarding the stolen vehicles.

At slightly past 9:00 a.m., they were informed that the Newark Police Department had recovered the 2023 BMW IX, which was found unoccupied. Later, around 1:00 p.m., the Newark Police Department provided further information, stating that they had successfully located the stolen 2019 Audi and apprehended two male individuals in connection with the theft. Newark Police Department subsequently levied appropriate charges against the arrested individuals.

The investigation into this incident is actively ongoing, and authorities are seeking any information that may aid in resolving the case. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.