Routine Patrol Leads to Arrest of Trespassing Suspect with Active Warrants

PARSIPPANY — During a routine patrol on the evening of Sunday, January 21, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Jesse Hughes noticed an individual, whom he recognized as homeless, peering out from the second-floor window of a commercial building located at 1259 Route 46 at 8:49 p.m.

Officers subsequently approached and identified the individual as Vrajesh Patel, a 33-year-old male. Following a brief investigation, it was determined that Patel had not unlawfully entered any locked offices within the building. However, it was discovered that he had been previously advised by the building owner not to enter the premises.

Further checks revealed that Patel had an active traffic warrant issued by the Hardyston Township Municipal Court, with bail set at $4,500, and an active criminal warrant for his arrest issued by the Parsippany Municipal Court for failure to appear.

Consequently, he was taken into custody and transported to the Parsippany Police headquarters. There, he was processed and provided with a new court date for the Parsippany warrant.

Subsequently, the Hardyston Police Department responded to Parsippany Police headquarters and took custody of Patel since he was unable to post bail. Notably, the building is largely vacant in preparation for its demolition to make way for the new Top Golf facility.