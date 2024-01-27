Sunday, January 28, 2024
Routine Patrol Leads to Arrest of Trespassing Suspect with Active Warrants

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
This structure is one of the four buildings situated at 1259 Route 46 East slated for demolition to accommodate the construction of the Top Golf facility. The building in question is currently vacant and undergoing preparations for demolition, with the only remaining task being the removal of T-Mobile's towers from the site.

PARSIPPANY — During a routine patrol on the evening of Sunday, January 21, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Jesse Hughes noticed an individual, whom he recognized as homeless, peering out from the second-floor window of a commercial building located at 1259 Route 46 at 8:49 p.m.

Officers subsequently approached and identified the individual as Vrajesh Patel, a 33-year-old male. Following a brief investigation, it was determined that Patel had not unlawfully entered any locked offices within the building. However, it was discovered that he had been previously advised by the building owner not to enter the premises.

Further checks revealed that Patel had an active traffic warrant issued by the Hardyston Township Municipal Court, with bail set at $4,500, and an active criminal warrant for his arrest issued by the Parsippany Municipal Court for failure to appear.

Consequently, he was taken into custody and transported to the Parsippany Police headquarters. There, he was processed and provided with a new court date for the Parsippany warrant.

Subsequently, the Hardyston Police Department responded to Parsippany Police headquarters and took custody of Patel since he was unable to post bail. Notably, the building is largely vacant in preparation for its demolition to make way for the new Top Golf facility.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
