Unity Bank’s Generous Contribution Supports Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Unity Bank recently demonstrated its commitment to the local community by making a generous donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry. In a heartwarming moment captured in a photo, Dhaval (DJ) Bhatt, Area Manager of Unity Bank, and Carolina Alvarez, Operations Manager, were joined by Mayor James Barberio as they contributed to this important cause.

The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry, a lifeline for residents facing food insecurity, is conveniently located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

This vital resource, known as the Parsippany Food Pantry, welcomes Parsippany residents in need and operates from the Parsippany Community Center. The Food Pantry extends a helping hand to those in the community every week, providing them with essential groceries. To qualify for assistance, residents can simply complete a brief application at the Health Department and present proof of residency. For any inquiries or assistance, please do not hesitate to contact them at (973) 263-7160.

Unity Bank, located at 66 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, stands as a community-oriented commercial bank, offering a wide range of account options along with a comprehensive suite of business products and online services. Their commitment to local causes, as evidenced by their recent donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry, reflects their dedication to making a positive impact within the communities they serve.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, February 2024. Click here to read.