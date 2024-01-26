Friday, January 26, 2024
HomeSchool NewsPHS Graduate Bethany Brodock Earns Spot on Thiel College Dean’s List
School News

PHS Graduate Bethany Brodock Earns Spot on Thiel College Dean’s List

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
73
Bethany Rosemary Brodock

PARSIPPANY — Bethany Brodock, a graduate of Parsippany High School’s Class of 2020, has achieved an impressive academic milestone by being named among the 404 students on Thiel College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

To earn a place on the Dean’s List at Thiel College, a student must maintain a high academic standard, attaining a grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale, all while being enrolled full-time.

Bethany Brodock, from Lake Hiawatha, is pursuing her studies in Communication Sciences and Disorders at Thiel College. She was an active member of the senior class during the past fall semester, contributing to the vibrant academic community at the college.

Thiel College, situated in Greenville, Pennsylvania, stands as an independent institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Offering a diverse array of academic opportunities, the college provides 60 majors and minors supports 24 varsity sports, and maintains an impressive 11:1 student-faculty ratio.

Additionally, Thiel College is proud to house master’s degree programs in business administration, physician assistant studies, and speech-language pathology. These master’s programs offer innovative and expedited five-year pathways, allowing students to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in just five years.

The college’s unwavering commitment to education is exemplified by its dedicated faculty, dynamic research initiatives, and extensive internship opportunities, which together yield exceptional outcomes for graduate school placements and job opportunities. Thiel College, coeducational from its inception, upholds a tradition of combining time-honored values with innovative approaches as it pays tribute to its history while embracing the future.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, February 2024. Click here to read.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Unity Bank’s Generous Contribution Supports Parsippany Food Pantry
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.