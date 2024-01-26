PHS Graduate Bethany Brodock Earns Spot on Thiel College Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Bethany Brodock, a graduate of Parsippany High School’s Class of 2020, has achieved an impressive academic milestone by being named among the 404 students on Thiel College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

To earn a place on the Dean’s List at Thiel College, a student must maintain a high academic standard, attaining a grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale, all while being enrolled full-time.

Bethany Brodock, from Lake Hiawatha, is pursuing her studies in Communication Sciences and Disorders at Thiel College. She was an active member of the senior class during the past fall semester, contributing to the vibrant academic community at the college.

Thiel College, situated in Greenville, Pennsylvania, stands as an independent institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Offering a diverse array of academic opportunities, the college provides 60 majors and minors supports 24 varsity sports, and maintains an impressive 11:1 student-faculty ratio.

Additionally, Thiel College is proud to house master’s degree programs in business administration, physician assistant studies, and speech-language pathology. These master’s programs offer innovative and expedited five-year pathways, allowing students to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in just five years.

The college’s unwavering commitment to education is exemplified by its dedicated faculty, dynamic research initiatives, and extensive internship opportunities, which together yield exceptional outcomes for graduate school placements and job opportunities. Thiel College, coeducational from its inception, upholds a tradition of combining time-honored values with innovative approaches as it pays tribute to its history while embracing the future.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, February 2024. Click here to read.