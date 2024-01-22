Allendale-based Doherty acquires 21 Applebee’s locations

PARSIPPANY — Doherty Enterprises Inc. is expanding its restaurant holdings by acquiring 21 Applebee’s locations in New York City. As one of the largest franchisees of the casual dining chain in the United States, this move solidifies its position even further. This expansion comes as a result of a deal with Apple-Metro Inc., which previously had the rights to operate Applebee’s restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island.

Doherty has been an Applebee’s franchisee since 1993 and already managed 104 of the brand’s restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Georgia. In addition to Applebee’s, Doherty’s restaurant portfolio comprises over 160 establishments in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Georgia, including brands like Panera Bread and Chevys Fresh Mex, as well as its own concepts: The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Sputino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas.

This acquisition has propelled Doherty to the 25th position in the Top 200 Franchisees by Restaurant Finance Monitor rankings. The family-owned business, established 39 years ago, is also recognized as one of the largest food service revenue companies in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News. Furthermore, it ranks No. 23 on the 2023 NJBIZ Top 250 Privately Owned Companies list, with a revenue of $462.32 million.

Ed Doherty, the chairman and chief executive officer of Doherty Enterprises, described this acquisition as a pivotal moment for their company, aligning with their strategic vision for growth and innovation in the restaurant franchise industry.

Doherty Enterprises plans to offer jobs to the employees currently working at the acquired Applebee locations, ensuring a seamless transition for guests while retaining the expertise and dedication of the existing team members. Ed Doherty expressed excitement about welcoming the Apple Metro team into the Doherty family, acknowledging that their expertise and commitment will further enhance the company’s position in the industry.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Doherty owns Applebee’s in Parsippany, located at 1057 Route 46, Troy Hills Shopping Center.