Parsippany Community Rallies to Support Family After Devastating House Fire

PARSIPPANY — A house fire occurred on Stafford Terrace at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 20. Thankfully, the occupants of the home, Mary and Mike Sheehan were present at the time and managed to evacuate safely, including their loyal dog, Larry. As the family copes with the aftermath of this devastating fire, they are currently residing in a local hotel.

In a heartwarming display of support, neighbors have taken the initiative to establish a GoFundMe account to assist the family with their immediate expenses during this challenging period.

If you would like to contribute and help this family in need, please click here to donate. Your generosity will go a long way in helping them during this difficult time.

Mary and Mike Sheehan have been the heart and soul of our community, operating a family business and generously giving back to those around them. Now, it is our collective responsibility to stand united and assist them in rebuilding their lives.