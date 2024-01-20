Sunday, January 21, 2024
Parsippany's Free Transit System is Making Schedule Changes

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is introducing schedule changes to enhance its free transit system.

The updated schedule will become effective on Monday, January 29, and includes the addition of seventeen new stops. Notable changes include both Routes 1 and 2 now serving the main Post Office, the inclusion of Redstone Gardens apartments at 5 Redstone Drive on Route 1, and the addition of Barnes and Noble to Route 2. Route 1 now boasts an expanded number of stops along Lake Shore Drive, while Route 2 has increased its stops along Kingston Road.

It’s important to note that this transit system is free and accessible to all Parsippany residents. If you have any inquiries or require further information, please do not hesitate to call (973) 263-7352.

For a detailed view of the new schedule, click here.

